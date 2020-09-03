2020 CMA Awards scraps live audience for this year’s show due to social distancing regulations

ABC/Image Group LA

Nominees for this year’s CMA Awards were announced this week. But although the ceremony will proceed in Nashville this November, tickets won’t be available to the general public.



That news came in a letter from Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. She explained that capacity in the venue will be limited to essential personnel, due to guidance from local health authorities and the CDC.



“We understand this news is disappointing, but know the adjustment is necessary in order to provide the safest possible environment for all involved,” she explained. “We are so proud to broadcast the event, not only domestically but internationally, allowing us to expand the growth of Country Music worldwide.”

Though fans won’t be able to purchase tickets to the show itself, the 2020 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC so that you can tune in live from home. The show will broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 11.

By Carena Liptak

