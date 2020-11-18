2020 CMA Country Christmas: Performers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and boy do we need this season more than ever before!
With countless ups and downs 2020 threw at us we can finally look forward to the holidays, and what better people to bring the cheer than Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins.
CMA Country Christmas 2020 Performers:
Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling
Kelsea Ballerini
Gabby Barrett
Lady A
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Thomas Rhett
Tim McGraw
The 11th Annual CMA Country Christmas airs Nov. 30 on ABC