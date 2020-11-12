2020 CMAs: Winners, Performances, And More!

Some of our favorite artists gathered under one roof at last night’s (Nov 11) 2020 CMAs for an epic night of country music.
Eric Church FINALLY won CMA Entertainer of the Year, but it was his speech that took the win.
Maren Morris also won big taking home three awards including Female Vocalist, Song, and Single of the Year for her #1 hit “The Bones”.
Luke Combs also had a huge night, taking home Male Vocalist, and Album of the Year for “What You See Is What You Get”.
2020 CMA Winners:
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
Musical Event of the Year:
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year:
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Covid-19 did cause some problems leading up to the show as the performance lineup changed a few times after Lee Brice and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard tested positive for Covid-19.
In addition to Brice and Hubbard, a Rascal Flatts band member, and someone in Lady A’s circle also tested positive, causing them to stay home.
The night went on and had some of the BIGGEST tributes and performances we’ve ever seen!