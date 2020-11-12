2020 CMAs: Winners, Performances, And More!

Some of our favorite artists gathered under one roof at last night’s (Nov 11) 2020 CMAs for an epic night of country music.

Eric Church FINALLY won CMA Entertainer of the Year, but it was his speech that took the win.

Maren Morris also won big taking home three awards including Female Vocalist, Song, and Single of the Year for her #1 hit “The Bones”.

Luke Combs also had a huge night, taking home Male Vocalist, and Album of the Year for “What You See Is What You Get”.

2020 CMA Winners:

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

Musical Event of the Year:

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Covid-19 did cause some problems leading up to the show as the performance lineup changed a few times after Lee Brice and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to Brice and Hubbard, a Rascal Flatts band member, and someone in Lady A’s circle also tested positive, causing them to stay home.

The night went on and had some of the BIGGEST tributes and performances we’ve ever seen!