2020 CMT Awards moves to October amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CMT

CMTThe 2020 CMT Awards, originally scheduled for June 3, will now take place on October 14. The postponement comes in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as the tornadoes that ravaged middle Tennessee and Nashville in early March.

“Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” CMT explained in a statement.

The show is the latest in a long string of events, festivals and tours to be cancelled or postponed amid the pandemic. The ACM Awards, originally scheduled for April, are among the affected events, moving its annual show to September and opting instead to air a TV special called ACM Presents: Our Country in the award show’s original time slot.

In late March, the COVID-19 virus claimed the life of ‘90s hitmaker Joe Diffie. Additionally, Americana giant John Prine is currently hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

