2020 Frontrunner Biden Renews Attacks on Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden has renewed his attacks on President Trump.

Thursday, while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair, Biden said Trump aims to divide the American people.

The Democratic presidential frontrunner also said that Trump is hurting America’s standing in the world.

Meantime, Biden called the middle class the backbone of the U.S. and said it must be rebuilt.

He referred to the 2017 Republican tax cut bill as “god-awful” and said the U.S. should be “rewarding work, not just wealth.”

Biden also argued that millionaires and billionaires do not need tax cuts.

He later addressed other issues deeming climate change as the top existential threat facing the U.S. and the world.

Biden also vowed to rejoin the Paris climate change accord if he wins the White House.

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2017.