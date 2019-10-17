2020 G7 summit will be held at the Trump National Doral in Miami, WH says

The White House confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to host next year’s G7 conference at his Doral International Resort in Miami.

The G7 is comprised of seven economically powerful democracies, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

G7 summits are held annually in different locations amongst members fo the group.

In August, Trump initially said he was considering hosting the 46 annual G7 summit at his Doral facility.

But he immediately faced backlash over concerns of possible ethics violations.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that President Trump would not profit from hosting the event at his resort.

Trump defended the idea of hosting the G-7 event in August, saying, “it made practical sense.”

The last US summit was hosted in 2012 by former President Barack Obama at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland.

In 2004, former President George W. Bush held a summit in Sea Island, Georgia.

The 45th G7 summit will be held in France between August 25-27, 2019.

The controversial decision comes as President Trump faces a House impeachment inquiry and bipartisan criticism over his withdrawal of US forces from Syria.