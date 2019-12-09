2020 Golden Globe Nominations Announced!

The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations have dropped and there are a few surprises! Check out the list below!
MOVIES
Best motion picture – drama
1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best motion picture – musical comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Knives Out
Best motion picture – foreign language
The Farewell
Les Miserable
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a lady on fire
Best motion picture – animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Benning
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best original score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best original song
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“Stand Up, Harriet
TV
Best television series – drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Best television series – musical or comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best miniseries or television film
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Vernon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best actor in a television series – drama
Brian Cox
Kit Harington
Best actor in a television series – comedy or musical
Alan Arkin
Andrew Scott
Henry Winkler
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Chris Abbott
Sacha Baron Cohen
Russell Crowe
Jared Harris
Sam Rockwell
Best actress in a television series drama
Jennifer Ansiton
Olivia Colman
Jodie Comer
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon
Best actress in a television series comedy or musical
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Kirsten Dunst
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.