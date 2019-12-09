2020 Golden Globe Nominations Announced!

The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations have dropped and there are a few surprises! Check out the list below!

MOVIES

Best motion picture – drama

1917

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best motion picture – musical comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Knives Out

Best motion picture – foreign language

The Farewell

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a lady on fire

Best motion picture – animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Benning

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Jonn-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best original score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best original song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“Stand Up, Harriet

TV

Best television series – drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best miniseries or television film

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Vernon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actor in a television series – drama

Brian Cox

Kit Harington

Best actor in a television series – comedy or musical

Alan Arkin

Andrew Scott

Henry Winkler

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Chris Abbott

Sacha Baron Cohen

Russell Crowe

Jared Harris

Sam Rockwell

Best actress in a television series drama

Jennifer Ansiton

Olivia Colman

Jodie Comer

Nicole Kidman

Reese Witherspoon

Best actress in a television series comedy or musical

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Kirsten Dunst

Phoebe Waller Bridge

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries of television film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.