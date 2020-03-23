2020 Olympics postponed

The 2020 Olympic games which were scheduled to be held in Japan, have been postponed due to growing coronavirus fears.

The announcement was made Monday by USAToday after they spoke with International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

According to Pound, the committee as well as the teams are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of the athletes so the games originally scheduled for July 24th have been pushed back.

Pound also stated that while the committee has made the decision to postpone the games, they are still working on the details surrounding the decision such has when the games will be played.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” he said in a phone interview with USAToday.

Pound continued saying the games may be rescheduled for 2021.