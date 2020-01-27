2020 Python Bowl Wraps Up

The 2020 Python Bowl wrapped this weekend with the capture of 80 Burmese pythons over the 10-day competition.

Unfortunately, that number is just a drop in the bucket as wildlife experts believe the python population in the Everglades may exceed 100,000.

One man won an off-road ATV from Bass Pro Shops for capturing eight pythons, which was the most, and another man won $2 grand for capturing the longest python, which measured over 12-and-a-half feet.

The South Florida Water Management District says hosting the event around the Super Bowl brought incredible public awareness to the danger the invasive snakes pose.