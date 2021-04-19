2021 ACM Awards: Winners List & Highlights

Last nights ACMs were jam packed with performances, collaborations and of course, WINS!

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton did their thing as co-host and both had solid performances too…

Here are your 2021 ACM Award Winners, and some of their EPIC performances!

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Album of the Year

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Song of the Year

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

Music Event of the Year

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year

“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown

Here are a few more performances from the ACMs