2021 ACM Awards: Winners List & Highlights

Last nights ACMs were jam packed with performances, collaborations and of course, WINS!
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton did their thing as co-host and both had solid performances too…
Here are your 2021 ACM Award Winners, and some of their EPIC performances!
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Album of the Year
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Song of the Year
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Music Event of the Year
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Music Video of the Year
“Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown
Here are a few more performances from the ACMs