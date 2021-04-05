2021 AMC Awards: Performance Lineup

The ACM Awards are right around the corner, and boy are win in for a night of performances!

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are set to and Co-Host the 56th ACM Awards LIVE in Nashville, TN… same as last year the performances will be going down from three legendary locations, the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

2021 ACM Awards: Performers

Dierks Bentley

Lee Brice

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Alan Jackson

Little Big Town

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood MORE!

The 2021 ACM Awards air LIVE Sunday April 18 at 8ET on CBS… here’s the Full list of Nominees.