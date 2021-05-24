2021 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

NBCUniversal

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC. Nick Jonas served as the host of this year’s ceremony. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke

Artist of the Decade

Drake

Icon Award

Pink

Change Maker Award

Trae Tha Truth

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist

BTS

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Artist

Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top-Selling Song

BTS, “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Top Rock Song

AJR, “Bang!”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

