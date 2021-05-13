2021 CMT Award Nominees Are Out

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are set to host the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the two shared the news yesterday and performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Voting is now open for this years nominees, and they’re making it pretty hard to just pick one.

2021 CMT Award Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley – “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress – “Lady Like”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air LIVE June 9th at 8PM on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.