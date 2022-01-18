2022 Grammy Awards move to April 3, CMT Awards pushed back

CBS

What happens in Vegas…will be the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

After canceling plans to hold the awards ceremony on January 31 due to the Omicron variant, the Recording Academy has announced that “Music’s Biggest Night” will now take place Sunday, April 3 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, airing on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne are among the country nominees, with Jimmie Allen scoring a coveted nomination in the all-genre category of Best New Artist.

Additionally, the CMT Awards will be moving to a later date in April. Originally scheduled to air on CBS on April 3, the change in date for the Grammys has led the CMT Awards to be pushed back. The date and location of the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CMT Awards typically air live from Nashville in June the week of CMA Fest. This marks the first year that the show will air on CBS.

