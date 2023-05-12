2023 ACM Awards: The winners

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streamed live on Prime Video Thursday night from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Here are the winners in the main categories:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
SONG OF THE YEAR
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
HARDY
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
