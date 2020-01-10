21-year-old intentionally runs over Vietnam veteran

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man who told them that he ran over a veteran because he wanted to know what it left like to kill someone.

Justyn Pennell was arrested in Pasco County Thursday after he called the sheriff’s department to report that he intentionally ran over an elderly veteran.

Pennell told authorities that he left his home with the intention of running someone over and spotted the 75-year-old victim walking down the street with a walking stick. He then made a U-turn and accelerated in the Vietnam veteran’s direction to run him over.

During the police interview, the 21-year-old also told investigators that he had been having thoughts of killing someone for months and that he was laughing and smiling as he ran over the victim.

When asked why he contacted police, Pennell the car sustained too much damage and was immobile so he could not leave the scene.

Pennell has since been charged with first-degree homicide.