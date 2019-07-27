21-year-old killed by aunts jealous husband

Authorities in Miami are reporting that the 21-year-old Winnie Mendoza who was found dead Friday was shot to death by her aunt’s husband.

Mendoza’s body was located in the driveway of her family’s home on 15000 block of Southwest 307th Street around 8:00 am Friday.

According to the report, a family member who was home at the time, says they heard a knock at the door and then gun shots moments later. When they went outside, they found Mendoza’s body in the driveway.

After an investigation authorities arrested Mendoza’s aunt’s husband Stephen Myers, who they said confessed to the murder.

Myers who is married and has two children with Mendoza’s aunt, told investigators that he and Mendoza had been illicitly involved for the past two years and that he became angry and jealous when Mendoza decided to spend Thursday night away from home.

Myers reportedly followed Mendoza to her home and then exited his truck and began arguing with her and demanding to know where she spent the night. Myers then shot Mendoza several times and fled to scene to his home where he confessed to his wife that he shot her niece. He then left that residence as well.

He was located a short time later by police where he confessed to the murder.

Myers has been arrested and has been taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is expected to be charged with second-degree murder.