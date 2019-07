The Miami-Dade police department is reporting that a 21-year-old woman was shot to death outside of a home in Southeast Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported around 8:00 am at a home on Southwest 307th Street.

According to the report, the victim identified as Winnie Mendoza, was found dead in the driveway of the home. Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that they have taken one person into custody.

This is a developing story.