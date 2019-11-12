23-year-old Boca Raton woman killed by falling tree branch

Police identified the young woman killed by a falling tree branch in Boca Raton on Saturday as 23-year-old Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson.

Jacobson had been out for a walk in her Bocca Teeca neighborhood when the tragic accident occurred.

Meteorologists reported gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph on that day.

Boca Raton Fire rescue says Jacobson was found dead at the scene.

The incident was then handed over to the police.

According to her mother, Jacobson was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, and recently obtained her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University.

Jacobson’s family established a scholarship in her honor called “The Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson Scholarship.”

The scholarship “will fund educational opportunities for young people. Contributions can be made to Friends of Youth Services, Inc., indicating funding for the Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to 50 S. Military Trail, Ste. 203, West Palm Beach, FL. 33415, or via PayPal at friendsofyouthservices.com.”