2nd convicted child molester dies after beating by another inmate at California prison

Police say 62-year-old Graham De Luis-Conti, a convicted child molester, is the second inmate to die after being beaten with a walking cane by another inmate last week at a central California prison.

According to authorities Jonathan Watson, 41, used the cane to beat the heads of two inmates convicted of child molestation. Both victims were serving life prison sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson has served 10 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Officials say the will continue to investigate the incidents.