3 dead including a 6-year-old at a garlic festival in California

Three people are dead and 15 others have been injured after a shooting occurred at a California Garlic festival.

The incident occurred on the last day of the festival around 5:30 p.m in Gilory, California.

According to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee, the gunman cut through a fence bordering the event to avoid security and opened fire on the crowd of people.

Officials reported to the shooting with minutes but not before the gunman killed three people including a 6-year-old and injured 15 others. At least five of those victims were treated and released, however, several others remain under hospital care with injuries ranging from severe to critical.

Chief Smithee: Gun shots were heard around 5:41pm and officers engaged #GilroyActiveShooter in less than a minute. Witnesses stated there may be a 2nd shooter, investigation continues. — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Some witnesses reported that there may have been another gunman, but authorities reported that they are unsure if that person was just providing assistance or if that person was involved.

As of Sunday evening, authorities were still investigating the possibility of the second gunman.