3 firefighters quarantined after coming into contact with patient who had the coronavirus

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue is reporting that three of it’s firefighters are currently being quarantined after they came into contact with patient who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to the report, on March 10th the department responded to a traffic accident and transported a patient to an area hospital. That patient, later tested positive for the virus.

The department says while all three firefighters remain free of symptoms, they will remain in quarantine until March 24, 2020.

Six other firefighters from the department were quarantined earlier this week out of caution after believing they may have been exposed to the virus.