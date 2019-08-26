3-year-old dies of starvation after parents only feed him PediaSure

Authorities in Huntsville, Alabama have arrested a couple after one of their children died of starvation and the other was left severely malnourished.

Ashley Elizabeth Catron and her partner, Frederick Anthony Frink, were arrested Thursday for the untimely death of their 3-year-old son, after an autopsy revealed that he passed away due to starvation.

Officials say they responded to the couple’s home on July 23rd after receiving a call about an unresponsive toddler. When authorities arrived, they found the 3-year-old child only weighing 13 pounds and a severely malnourished 4-year-old, only weighing 15 pounds.

The 3-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he was declared deceased.

An autopsy later revealed that the 3-year-old died of starvation in at which time the couple was arrested.

Authorities also reported that the house smelled of urine and the children’s cribs were covered in urine, feces and blood despite Catron being a stay at home mother.

During a police interview, it was revealed that the couple did not believe in doctors and tried to nourish the boys by only feeding them PediaSure.

The couple have since been charged with felony aggravated child abuse, according to Madison County jail records.

The 4-year-old is currently being treated at a hospital where doctors reported, that he has a long way to recovery.