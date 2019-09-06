30 Dead, 200 missing in Bahamas after #HurricaneDorian

At least 30 people are dead, and about 200 are reported missing in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 5 hurricane devastated the islands over the weekend and health officials expect the death toll to rise as search and recovery efforts continue.

Bahamas Prime Minister Huber Minnis says the U.S. Coast Guard has been conducting rescue operations, and that both President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have pledged assistance with relief efforts.

Dorian, the strongest hurricane ever to hit the Bahamas, wiping out entire neighborhoods, and then lingered for days, continuously slamming the same battered places before it ended.

As of Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard says to have rescued 205 people.

International teams have been dispatched in small planes and helicopters to the northern islands of the Bahamas, which has been the primary focus of the rescue missions.

The international team is reportedly searching that area for those stranded or displaced.

“The public needs to prepare for unimaginable information about the death toll and the human suffering,” said Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands. “Make no bones about it, and the numbers will be far higher.”

“It is going to be significantly higher than that, and it’s just a matter of retrieving those bodies, making sure we understand how they died,” Sands added.

This story is developing.