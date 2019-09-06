30 first responders from Miami head to the Bahamas

30 first responders, fire fighters, and other emergency response personnel from both the City of Miami Fire Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, are headed to the Bahamas to help out with rescue efforts in the area.

“We’ll collaborate with the local authorities to find out what the need is, particularly where on the island they need assistance with search and rescue,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Webb told reporters. “Then we’ll reach back and determine what assets need to be on the island and we’ll send another group, basically to target those needs.”

The teams were expected to leave Port Everglades at 9 a.m. Friday.

Another 25 firefighters from each agency making a total of 50 will be deployed to the area on Sunday.