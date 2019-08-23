30-year-old dead after being crushed by elevator

A 30-year-old man has lost his life after he was crushed by an elevator while exiting a building in New York.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Manhattan Promenade, which is described as a mixed-use commercial and residential building.

According to the report, the victim, Samuel Charles Waisbren, was exiting the elevator with several other people, when he fell through a gap and became lodged between the elevator door and the elevator shaft on the first floor. He was then crushed by the elevator.

The Department of Buildings says they are investigating the incident and maintained that elevators are one of the safest forms of travel in New York:

“The Department of Buildings is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions. Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York, due to the city’s stringent inspection and safety requirements. We’re determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future.”

Residents told reporters, however, that they have complained about the elevator on countless occasions.

Records also show that 16 violations were issued by the Department of Building between 2017 and 2018 but all violations were eventually dismissed.