33 bodies recovered after massive boat fire, 1 missing

Wednesday, dive teams continue to pull bodies out of the water after a massive boat fire off the Southern California Coast.

The Coast Guard says 33 bodies have been recovered and one person remains missing out of the 39 people aboard.

Five crew members managed to escape the before the boat went up in flames, The Coast Guard said.

The cause of the deadly fire remains unclear at this time.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are currently on the scene near Santa Barbara to determine what happened and why.

The 75-foot vessel was chartered for three days by a commercial dive group based in Santa Cruz, and the deadly fire occurred Monday morning.

This story is developing.