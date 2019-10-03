3D Printed Rocket to Launch From Cape Canaveral

California company Relativity Space now has the money to print a 3D rocket and make history at Cape Canaveral.

Thanks to investments from Jared Leto and Mark Cuban, Relativity Space announced this week it has secured the funding needed to develop a rocket made almost entirely of 3D printed parts. The company has raised $185 million in total.

Relativity, a new star in the space race, raises $160 million for its 3-D printed rockets https://t.co/xfCGAGWTbH pic.twitter.com/PkKiySkQv5 — CyberBlog (@CyberBlog1) October 1, 2019

The company hopes to launch the first-ever 3D printed rocket as early as next year.

The company’s CEO says with 3D printing, they can build a rocket in about two months.