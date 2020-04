The U.S. Coast Guard is reporting that they rescued four adults from the water after their boat capsized.

The incident occurred eight miles off of Sarasota, Florida on Sunday.

Authorities say they responded to a call for help and found the two men and two women in the water with the overturned 24-foot vessel.

It is unclear what caused the vessel to overturn at this time.

Officials say the boat will be removed from the water by a commercial salvage company.