4 dead after shooting at Halloween party

Four people are dead and four others are injured after a shooting during a Halloween Manson Party.

The incident was reported Thursday around 10:45 p.m. at a home in a wealthy community in Orinda, California.

According to the report, authorities arrived to the scene to find four deceased people and another four people suffering various injuries.

Authorities have not released many of the details surrounding the shooting at this time, however, several news outlets reported that the home may have been used as an AirBNB and the short-term renter used social media to advertise the location for the party.

Authorities reported that there were more than 100 people at the location when they arrived.