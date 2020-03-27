4 dead on cruise ship planning to dock in Port Everglades

Authorities aboard the Holland America Zaadam cruise ship are reporting that four of their guest have died after 138 passengers began complaining of having flu-like symptoms.

The cause of death for the four passengers has not yet been identified, however, officials aboard the ship did report that at least two guest have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cruise ship is currently being held near the Panama canal after reportedly being denied passage through, however, once passage is granted, the ship is expected to dock in Port Everglades.

For now, the ship of 1,243 guest and 586 crew members will be transferring those who are not ill to a different ship called the Rotterdam:

“Priority for the first guest to transfer will be given to those on Zaandam with inside staterooms and who are over 70,” the cruise line said.

Those who are ill will remain on the ship which is expected to dock in Port Everglades some time next week.