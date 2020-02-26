4 juveniles facing charges for fire at abandoned Delray train station

Authorities in Delray Beach have arrested four juveniles for the large fire at an abandoned train station that left one person injured.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue was called to the station at 75 NW 18th Avenue around 10:15 am.

Over the next couple of hours, crews worked to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter was injured after he was knocked down by the force of the flames upon entering the building. He has since been treated for burns to his neck and ears and has been released from the hospital.

Crews were eventually able to extinguish the flames, and allow Tri-Rail services which use the tracks near the building to resume operations around 2:15 pm.

After an investigation, authorities found surveillance video showing four juveniles running away from the area. They were then able to track down the teens who confessed to police that they were starting fires inside of the building but lost control of it so they ran.

They have since been identified as being between the ages of 15 to 17-years-old and students of Atlantic Community High School.

They have been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center where they each face burglary and arson charges.