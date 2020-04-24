4 men charged for breaking into woman’s home to steal her stimulus check

Four men have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home and confined her for hours in an effort to steal her stimulus check.

The incident occurred in Indiana around 1:00 A.M. Sunday.

Officials at the Lake Station Police Department say the victim contacted them around 5:00 am stating that four men that she knew broke in to her home and held her against her will for hours to steal the check.

The victim told police that one of the men immediately took her phone so that she could not call the police and another held her at gunpoint.

The men eventually left but told the victim not to go anyway because they would be back.

Once she was sure they were gone, the woman drove to the police station to report the incident.

The four suspects, identified as Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Jacob Baughman, were located a short while later and arrested.

They have since been charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement, among other charges.

The men have all been taken to the Lake County Jail where they are being held on a $75,000 bond.