4 people injured after boat smashes into Broward County jetty

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an incident where a 42-boat crashed into a jetty early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the vessel hit the jetty near Port Everglades just after midnight at Hollywood’s John Lloyd State Park.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One woman was ejected from the vessel and suffered serious injuries.

All four people were rushed to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Officials are still investigating what caused the boat to crash.