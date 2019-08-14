4 Police Officers Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

At least 4 police officers in Philadelphia were wounded in a shootout with a suspect in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city not far from Temple University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers had been called to the 3700 block of North 15th Street to investigate narcotics activity when the shooting occurred.

A deputy police commissioner tells local media that the wounds sustained by the officers are not considered to be life threatening.

The scene is considered to be active, one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.

This is a developing story.