4 students taken to the hospital after crash involving a school bus

Four students have been transported to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving a school bus.

The incident was reported on Friday around 9:00 am, along 63rd Avenue and Fletcher Street.

While not much is known about the crash at the time, a parent of one of the students who was on the bus, told reporters that her son was headed to Henry D. Perry Education Center at the time of the crash.

It is unclear what caused the incident or whether any other vehicles were involved.

The condition of the students taken to the hospital are unknown.