4-year-old boy dies after falling from South Florida condo

A young boy has died after he fell from the 16th floor of a South Florida condo building last weekend.

According to reports, 4-year-old Jesse Delduca had been at Quadomain Condominium in Hollywood with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt on Saturday morning when his father opened a screened window. The father later noticed the screen partially bent out and removed it. Later still, the aunt looked out the window and saw the boy laying on the ground.

The family rushed downstairs, and told the lobby attendant to call 911.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday describing Jesse Delduca’s accidental death.

A Hollywood police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing.