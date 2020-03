A 4-year-old girl who had been missing for two days in a wooded area in east Alabama was found by officials on Friday.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said rescuers found Vadie Sides after she had disappeared from her babysitter’s sight Wednesday afternoon while they were walking in a backyard with a hound dog.

She was found after one of the members from the search team heard a dog bark in the woods. Vadie Sides was found in good condition with the dog by her side.