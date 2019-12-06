40 Employees Treated for Scabies at Jupiter Medical Center

About 40 employees at Jupiter Medical Center received treatment for scabies in recent days, the facility announced Thursday.

According to a hospital spokesperson, a critical care cancer patient was admitted to the facility last month and was identified as having scabies while being treated.

The hospital says it is now past the peak of the outbreak, and the original patient is no longer at the hospital.

The case was also reported to the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. It was apparently isolated to that one patient and one unit of the center, which has since been decontaminated, the hospital says.

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by a microscopic mite. Symptoms may include itching, a rash and sores.

“Jupiter Medical Center is closely working with the Department of Health and is following recommended scabies treatments outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” a statement reads. It continues, “Jupiter Medical Center is proud of our patient safety record and overall five-star national quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.”