44 Texas spring breakers have tested positive for COVID-19

The Austin Public Health Department announced the start of an investigation on a number of new COVID-19 cases involving a group of people in their 20s who traveled to Mexico for spring break after being advised by the CDC to postpone all non-essential travel.

According to the Health Department, a group of 70 spring breakers took off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as part of a spring break trip nearly 2 weeks ago. As of Thursday, 44 of those who returned from the spring break trip have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive are under isolation.

Officials contacted those who have not been tested.