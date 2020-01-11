5.2 Magnitude aftershock hits Puerto Rico days after earthquake

Just days after two other high magnitude earthquakes left one dead, multiple people injured, destruction and caused a blackout on the entire island, a 5.2 magnitude aftershock hit its southern coast on Friday.

The aftershock was felt Friday afternoon as FEMA began to provide aid for those on the island.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently still on the island assisting Puerto Rico with damage assessment.

Reports say that the island should have power by Saturday.