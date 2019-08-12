5 children dead in fire at day care center

The Erie Fire Department in Pennsylvania is reporting that five children have died due to a fire at a day care center.

The incident was reported at 1:15 am Sunday at a residential building, housing a day care center believed to be the Harris Family Daycare.

Five children who were staying at the 24- hour center were reported dead.

The grandmother of four of the children told reporters that the children were staying at the center because their parents worked overnight.

The owner of the center was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment and a neighbor was also said to have suffered injuries.

While not much is known about the incident at this time, officials did report that the fire appears to have started in the living room area on the first floor.

Authorities are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.