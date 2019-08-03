5 Floridians arrested for illegally harvesting Saw Palmetto Berries

It’s a seasonal crime!

Five Floridians are facing misdemeanor charges for illegally harvesting Saw Palmetto Berries.

Residents in Lehigh Acres say it’s common to see people picking the berries and even going into private properties to do so.

However, in July last year, Saw Palmetto Berries were added to the list of commercially exploited plants in the state.

Now a special permit is required to harvest the berries.

The berries are used in certain medicines and are sold for about $1.25 per pound.

If an individual is found illegally harvesting them, the berries are returned to the owner, or destroyed.