5 PBC schools put on lockdown after bogus threats, police investigate

Police are investigating after five Palm Beach County schools were placed on a code red lockdown due to “non-credible” threats.

Cardinal Newman High School and four other local schools received threats over the phone that led to the lockdown.

The threats appear to be linked to a robocall that has been sent out throughout the state of Florida, CBS12 reports.

The FBI is also investigating, according to CBS12.

Police said all the threats were non-credible students or faculty were never in danger.

The lockdowns at all five schools were lifted after deemed the threats “non-credible.”

It remains unclear at this time what the threats entailed.

Anyone with information about any of the threats is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

Several South Florida schools were also put on lockdown due to “non-credible threats.”

One person was arrested Thursday following a hoax bomb threat at Miami high school.

No other information is available at this time.