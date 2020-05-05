5-year-old boy caught driving parents’ SUV after argument over Lamborghini

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a driver who was swerving so badly on the freeway Monday afternoon. Trooper Rick Morgan says he thought the driving had a medical issue because of the swerving, but instead the driver was a 5-year-old boy.

Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren on Interstate 15. When the window came down Morgan said it was pretty clear that it was “a very underaged driver.”

The boy told Morgan he was on his way to visit his sister’s house in California.

The child had apparently gotten into a fight with his mom when she said she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini, with $3 in his wallet he wanted to go buy his Lamborghini.

Officials contacted his parents and they came and took custody of their son and the vehicle.