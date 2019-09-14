5-year-old’s ‘Up’ photoshoot with great-grandparents goes viral

A 5-year-old boy who loves the movie “Up” partook in an “Up”-themed birthday photoshoot with his 90-year-old great-grandparents, Richard and Caroline Bain.

Now, his mom’s uplifting photos are going viral!

In the photos taken by Rachel Perman, her son Elijah dressed up as Russell while his great-grandparents dressed as Carl and Ellie Fredricksen.

Perman said that her son had been obsessed with “Up” for years, adding, that Elijah only draws and colors the house with balloons featured in the movie, the only books he wants to get at the library, and it was the only toy he wanted when the family was in Disney World last year.

She organized the photoshoot as a surprise and said his grandparents were “thrilled” to participate.