54th Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

CMA/ABC

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Here is the complete list of the 2020 CMA Award winners and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Album of the Year

“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Musical Event of the Year

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.