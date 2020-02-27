55th ACM Awards noms announced; Thomas Rhett & Luke Combs first-time Entertainer of the Year nominees

Academy of Country Music

Academy of Country MusicThe 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted for the first time by Keith Urban, will be handed out Sunday, April 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on CBS.

The nominees were announced Thursday morning via the ACM's Twitter:

Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber

"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

HARDY

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber

"Dive Bar" -- Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" -- Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King

"Old Town Road" -- Lil Was X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens in a Small Town" -- Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsey Ell

Single of the Year

"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor" -- Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get over You" -- Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay featuring Justin Beiber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde

"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion

"Some of It" -- Eric Church

Album of the Year

Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett

GIRL -- Maren Morris

Heartache Medication -- Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get -- Luke Combs

Wildcard -- Miranda Lambert

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsey Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

