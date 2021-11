55th Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Here is the complete list of the 2021 CMA Award winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Starting Over”–Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Starting Over” Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Starting Over–Chris Stapleton

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“half of my hometown”– Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“half of my hometown”–Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.