5th person dies from Hepatitis A in Martin County

A fifth person has died from complications related to Hepatitis A, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.

Glen Harris, 79, died July 3rd following a series of symptoms which began in early May that reportedly had gone undiagnosed.

The 79-year-old initially received medical treatment after he fell in his home May 6.

Harris sustained a hairline fracture as a result.

Harris was evaluated at a hospital and diagnosed with a UTI and put on antibiotics, the Medical Examiner said.

He was discharged from the hospital, but quickly returned because of “deterioration in mental status.”

Harris died from uremic encephalopathy related to hepatitis A and renal failure because of long-standing hypertension, according to Medical Examiner.

It is unclear whether Harris was aware that he had contracted the disease before his death.

There are a total of 32 confirmed cases in Martin County and five deaths.

“Our community is one of many communities across the state and the nation experiencing a Hepatitis A outbreak,” said Carolann Vitani, Interim Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health, Martin County. “With this widespread activity, it is essential that people take steps to protect themselves through good handwashing and vaccination.”

There are a total of 45 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, 26 in St. Lucie County, 4 in Indian River County and 7 in Okeechobee County.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Hepatitis A is caused by a contagious virus that infects the liver.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In early August, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency to address the increase in Hepatitis A cases in Florida.

Experts say washing your hands is a good defense and urge all to get the vaccine.

Related content: